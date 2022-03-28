Death of Hamidou: the Minfopra at the bedside of his wife

The Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reform (Minfopra) Joseph Le met with Florence Betkemdo, wife of the late teacher Hamidou.

Vulnerable, her gaze lost, Hamidou's wife still mourns. It is a woman bruised by the sudden death of her husband who appears in the photos with minister Joseph Le. On a working visit to the Far North region, Minfopra was in transit in Garoua.

The member of the government went to meet the family of the late Hamidou of the movement "We have supported too much (OTS)". , Opportunity given to the Minister to build the wife of the deceased and the members of his family, on the procedure to lead to the administrative file in progress.

Recall that Hamidou, a figure of the OTS teachers' strike movement, died on March 8 as a result of a short illness. The sports teacher at Beka High School in the Northern Region had spent ten years of career without pay and without a number.

His video of grievance had so moved public opinion. After years of precariousness, the authorities have (finally) signed his integration into the civil service. But two weeks later, he gives up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

