Event: the city of Yaoundé will be gridded tomorrow

In response to a notice of demonstration against the high cost of living, the National Directorate for National Security (Dgsn) plans to deploy several police forces in the "nerve" crossroads of Yaoundé.

"As part of the preservation of public order as a prelude to the notice of general strike initiated by the Collective of actors of civil society, the informal sector and opinion leaders against the high cost of living in Cameroon for March 28, 2022, the nerve hubs of the capital city (…) will be held by the GSO, the CCGMI, the GMI of the center and the security units of the city of Yaoundé, "we learn from the note sent to our editor.

From memory, in February 2008, the price of raw materials soared and the price of a barrel of oil rose rapidly to unprecedented levels. From the 23rd to the 29th of this month, Cameroonians are taking to the streets. Urban and intercity transport unions are calling for a strike, mainly against the rise in fuel prices.

Very quickly, the demonstrations embraced into "hunger riots". Started in Douala, the movement will spread throughout the country. Breakages, fires, looting and several deaths have furnished these days.

