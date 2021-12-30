NOSO: ODS demands DWB’s departure from Cameroon

In a statement published today, the Observatory of Societal Development (ODS) believes that Doctors Without Border (DWB) is in collusion with separatist fighters who sow terror in the NOSO area. Following MSF’s latest medical treatment of a separatist in the South-West, the general coordinator of the ODS is demanding the departure of the French humanitarian organization from Cameroon.

Below is the signed statement of the General Coordinator of the ODS

Faithful to its principles and objectives, the Observatory of Societal Development closely follows the situation, the evolution and the vicissitudes that punctuate the life of the national community, alongside which it is resolutely committed as an active partner in all its struggles for a well-being patiently built to last and consolidate.

This is why, over the course of its existence, which lasts a good dozen years already, the ODS has spared no effort to alert, denounce and provoke saving actions in the various fronts of action it has chosen for itself.

At the end of the year when each son and daughter of Cameroon ardently wishes for peace and prosperity for his country, individuals without faith or law manifest their determination to destroy the gains so dearly conquered, with a scandalous and revolting complicity of people and / or organizations welcomed with kindness in our country with regard to the noble objectives they claimed to come to serve us.

The press release of the Ministry of Defense, dated December 27, 2021, and describing the attempt by the organization DWB to clandestinely exfiltrate terrorists wounded by bullets during their confrontation with elements of the territorial brigade of the Tinto Gendarmerie, Upper-Bayang District, Manyu Department, South-West Region on December 25, 2021, vented and neutralized at the Nguti Checkpoint on December 26, 2021, by elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion, reminds us that the time is not for lethargy, or self-incensing, but rather for vigilance at all times, vigorous and rigorous.

It might be understandable that terrorists, clearly identified as such and well known for their abuses and other atrocities, should be taken in by an organization with a humanitarian mission. But for such an organization to undertake to prepare and carry out a real exfiltration operation, while also providing all the related logistics, including false identities, medical vehicles for transport and transshipment, is without the slightest ambiguity an attack on the security of our country, and a flagrant violation of the terms of its approval on our soil.

By this action – among many others one could validly assume – the organization “Médecins sans Frontières” consecrates not only its indisputable collusion with the terrorists who scour the South-West Region, but also the harmfulness of its presence in Cameroon.

Issues in the NOSO regions

In other times, the ODS had already denounced the vague and equivocal attitudes of certain personalities who, behind the shield of their diplomatic or parliamentary immunity, encouraged the establishment of seditious networks, and activated agitation and malice in our country.

Between coffins full of weapons and ammunition, the scenes of torture and massacres of our FMO, filmed and broadcast without any scruples, explosions heard here and there, dark petty and cowardly individuals claiming to be from a diaspora that strives to smear Cameroon as only their own dirt knows how to do, people and personalities who live with us and among us on a daily basis, but who shine more by their cynical deceit than by their civic-mindedness and loyalty, it is not conceivable to let down our guard.

Our defence forces will not falter. All Cameroonians in good faith and peace-loving will mobilize as much as it takes, as long as it takes to build a proud and strong country.

It is for this ultimate goal that the ODS sets no limits in its civic engagement, and urges the authorities to rid our country of all harmful work wherever it comes from, whoever it holds.

Cameroon has on more than one occasion demonstrated its seriousness, its ability to manage firmly but responsibly the various problems it may face. It is therefore totally useless and counterproductive that destabilizing activities that create breaches conducive to chaos are tolerated on its soil.

The General Coordinator

KOULOU ENGOULOU Lilian Maurice Xavier