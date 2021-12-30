AFCON 2021: The Minister of Sports spoke to the Indomitable Lions

As he says himself on his Facebook page,on behalf of the CAN 2021, he visited the Mundi Complex. “… Opportunity to convey to them the message of support of the President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul BIYA and that of encouragement of the Government for having braved all the health and administrative pitfalls in order to respond to the call of the technical staff.

“I then made two main wishes to them. On the one hand, the wish for a glorious course during the next CAN for which the President of the Republic, the Government and the many football fans nourish legitimate hopes and hopes, at the height of the beautiful, futuristic and prodigious sports infrastructures made available to young people by the Head of State.

I also insisted on the imperative need to scrupulously respect the health bubble set up by the medical staff in order to ensure the safety and security of the players and their supervisors.

















CAN 2021: minsport meets the Indomitable Lions

On the other hand, I expressed to the members of the national selection, the wishes of health, happiness and prosperity during the year 2022 that is coming.

Before me, took the floor respectively, Mr. Éric Maxime CHOUPO MOTING (in place of Captain Vincent ABOUBAKAR permissionary), Mr. François OMAM BIYICK;(Assistant Coach), Pr. William NGATCHOU (Doctor) and Mrs. Celine EKO MENDOMO (Vice-President of FECAFOOT) to express the common determination of their respective groups, to achieve the common goal, namely to snatch the trophy of the 33rd CAN on the evening of February 6, 2022.

At the end of the meeting, a minute of silence was observed following the death today of the brother of Mr. Toni CONCEICAO, Coach-Coach of the Indomitable Lions, to whom we offered our deepest condolences.