Northwest: two separatist fighters neutralized in Bafut

An operation by elements of the security forces in Burwe, a locality in the north-west district of Bafut, brought two separatists under control.

The village of Burwe in the North-West region was stormed by army soldiers. Balance sheet of this operation, 2 secessionist fighters neutralized and war material recovered by the defense forces.

Another operation carried out by the army on February 15 captured four separatist generals near Mbengwi Road in the northwest. During this intervention, a store manufacturing improvised explosive devices was burned. And a large shipment of war material seized.

