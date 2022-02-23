Far North: nearly one million people food insecure between June and August 2022

A figure mentioned by the organization Action for Hunger (ACF) after a survey conducted in the Far North region.

Many families will be exposed to hunger in the coming months in the Far North. "Indeed, as early as January 2022, families reported having consumed their crops from last year. Between June and August 2022, an estimated 901,042 people or 38% of the national target will be exposed to severe acute food insecurity with an urgent need for food assistance," reports Action Against Hunger.

This situation is due to a 2021 agricultural season pertubated by the lack of rains. "Last campaign, we found that there was an upsurge in pockets of drought in several of our intervention areas. There was an early stop of the rains, which had an impact on low production. Agricultural yields are low from year to year because the soils are deteriorating," says Mohamadou Mouctarou, ACF's Food Safety and Livelihoods Supervisor.

According to the same source, beyond climate change, attacks by granivorous birds, locusts, caterpillars and pachyderms (elephants and hippos) have devastated some cultivated areas.

In 2021, 40.2% of children were affected by malnutrition. "The lack of food observed at the beginning of 2022 risks aggravating this situation and plunging many children into severe acute malnutrition that puts their health and lives at risk," said Action Against Hunger.

