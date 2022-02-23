Yaoundé: part of the Etoudi market devoured by a fire

A fire broke out on the night of Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Etoudi market in Yaoundé.

Misfortune seems to be befalling the Etoudi market. After a homemade bomb attack on the market last Monday, yesterday Tuesday, violent flames engulfed several shops in this place of commerce located not far from the presidential palace.

For the time being, the origin of the fire remains unknown. The fire caused significant material losses, but did not cause any deaths. It is difficult to take stock of the damage. But traders deplore large financial losses.

The scourge of market fires strikes is becoming commonplace in the political capital. Earlier this month, two fires burned down several shops at the Mvog-Mbi market in Yaoundé.

Fraudulent electrical connections are very often pointed out in these markets whose commercial locations are mostly dilapidated and anarchic.