Malaria: the most common endemic in 2021

Data from the Ministry of Public Health informs that Cameroon recorded 3,150,784 cases of malaria in 2021.

Malaria continues to wreak havoc across the country. In 2021, more than 3,863 deaths were linked to this disease. According to the Minsanté, it represents 30% of the reasons for consultation, against 29% in 2019. In this number there are 14.3% of deaths in health facilities in 2019 against 17.2% in 2020.

A national advocacy campaign "Stop Malaria" will be launched on March 10, 2022. For a period of one year, it will take place in all 10 regions of the country, we learn from national television. Recall that Cameroon is ranked according to the WHO third among the 12 African countries most affected by malaria.

The launch of this campaign will take place at the Palais des Congrès in Yaoundé. The event is placed under the high patronage of Chantal Biya, First Lady of Cameroon.