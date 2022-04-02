Northwest: Several soldiers wounded in bomb attack

They were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated on 2 April in Bali in the north-west by separatist fighters.

The use of improvised explosive devices by separatists is increasing in the North-West and South-West regions. Several elements of the security forces were victims this morning in the commune of Bali. Although the exact number of wounded is unknown, the attack would not have caused any deaths.

On the same day, a military convoy was ambushed by IED separatists in Batibo, also in the northwest. The balance sheet remains unknown. In a propaganda video posted, activist Mark Bareta supports the attack.

"Cameroonian forces have no respite on our land. They have no control. Today, General Saveurs' team targeted a convoy of colonial forces in Batibo. For Ambazonians it is independence or resistance forever," he tweeted.

