Northwest: Anti-separatist protester killed in Oku

A 60-year-old woman who allegedly took part in an anti-separatist protest in Oku, North-West Region on April 5, was killed.

Lady Prudencia Ndifon is no more. According to information given by her family to the Mimi Mefo Info website, the separatists took the life of this sexagenarian because, suspecting her of having been part of the anti-separatist demonstration held in this locality.

Indeed, dozens of men and women from Oku demonstrated against the separatist atrocities, calling on members of the group to leave the village. This gathering was held on April 5, 2022.

A protest that was not appreciated by the separatist fighters. The latter accuse the local authorities of bribing the population in order to rebel against them.

In retaliation, several people were abducted in Oku locality. A video released by the separatists shows men and women held captive. According to secessionist leaders, as a result of this mood swing, the order is to "shoot to kill."

