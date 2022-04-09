Fotokol: Vigilance committee member found beheaded

Missing since April 7, 2022, a member of the Vigilance Committee of Fotokol in the Far North region was found today. According to Humanity Purpose, his body was beheaded and abandoned in the surrounding bushes.

In the Far North of Cameroon, vigilance committees were created in 2014 by presidential decree to help the defense forces fight Boko Haram. They are led by civilians and structured informally, made up of volunteers from the communities.

According to the same source, individuals armed with homemade weapons broke in on the night of April 3 to 4 in Madina, commune of Fotokol. Several houses were looted of electronic and financial assets.

On the Amchide side, BIR elements repelled a Boko Haram incursion on April 5. Bordering Nigeria, the commune of Kolofata is frequently targeted by armed groups from the jihadist movement.

