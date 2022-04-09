National Assembly: end of session today

The first ordinary session of the 2022 legislative year was closed at the National Assembly on April 9 during a plenary chaired by the Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

During these 30 days, the National Assembly met as of right. Opportunity given to MPs to renew the office of the lower house. To this end, Cavaye Yeguié Djibril was re-elected for the 30th consecutive time at the head of the hemicycle. The outgoing president obtained 148 votes out of a total of 161 voters for 12 invalid ballots. His challenger from the Social Democratic Front (SDF), Jean-Michel Nintcheu received only one vote.

In addition, the eight bills tabled for consideration by the nation's elected representatives were adopted. These include the adoption of banking secrecy, the protection of road assets and the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime.

Other topical issues such as the teachers' strike and the inflation of basic necessities were debated by the MEPs. "The price increases are mainly due to the health crisis afflicting the whole world and the Ukrainian war. Having been attentive to the situation of rising prices, the deputies urged the government to take concrete measures. And make consumer goods available at affordable prices in our markets," said Cavaye Yeguié Djibril at the closing of the session.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

