Northwest: the army incriminated for the death of three young people in Guzang

The lifeless bodies of three mechanics were found Monday morning in Guzang village, located in Momo County, North-West Region.

The death of these young men occurred on Sunday, March 20. While the circumstances of this tragedy remain murky, the people of Guzang accuse the elements of the army of this crime. According to them, an operation carried out by the security forces against the separatist fighters caused the death of these residents.

An incident that occurs according to Mimi Mefo Info just three days after the murder of a young man in Ntarikon. The latter was shot dead by suspected separatist fighters in Ntarikon.

