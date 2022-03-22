Babadjou-Bamenda road: work on the Babadjou – Matazem section soon relaunched

The announcement was made on Monday, March 21 during the review of road projects organized by the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi.

After a shutdown in January 2021 due to the security crisis in the Northwest, the renovation of the Babadjou-Matazem section will resume. The work on this 17 km linear will be carried out by the Cameroonian company Bun's, which has just been contracted on the Babadjou-Matazem section.

A kick-off meeting is scheduled for the coming days.

"To date, the contract has been signed, the company is notified and the crushing plant is fitted out. The priority will be to carry out work to maintain traffic," Cameroon Tribune said.

This rehabilitation will cost 13.8 billion FCFA. This project had started in 2017, but an attack by secessionists on the site interrupted the work. This rehabilitation is part of the broader rehabilitation of the Babadjou-Bamenda axis (about 40 km) on the Yaoundé-Enugu corridor (Border with Nigeria). The project, which costs a total of USD 192 million (CFAF 110 billion), is supported by the World Bank.

