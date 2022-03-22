Northwest: 12 tons of improved maize seeds to boost production

The North-West Development Mission (Mideno), distributed these seeds to farmers on March 17, 2022 in the city of Bamenda.

200 farmers have 12 tons of improved maize seeds from Mideno. According to information relayed by Investir au Cameroun, this support will boost maize production in the North-West region during the 2022 agricultural season.

According to Cletus Anya Matoya, the director of Mideno, these improved seeds should mainly help fight food insecurity in this part of the country. According to data from the National Survey on Food and Nutrition Security (ENSAN), the Northwest has a prevalence of severe food insecurity of around 5%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

