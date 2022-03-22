Crisis: the bakers of Douala 5th angry

During a consultation held today, the bakers of the district commune of Douala 5th will refrain from making bread tomorrow.

Since March 16, 2022, the price of a bag of 50 kg of wheat flour has increased by 5000 FCFA. It has indeed increased from 19,000 to 24,000 FCFA on the Cameroonian market. In the same vein, the baguette of bread of 200 grams, now costs 150 FCFA against 125 FCFA.

With this in mind, the bakers of the 5th arrondissement of Douala are protesting against the very high price of flour. They also denounce the obstacles related to their profession. Thus, bread professionals intend to lead a strike. They threaten to stop the manufacture of bread as of March 23, 2022.

Between the soaring cost of maritime freight and the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the price of wheat continues to rise. And its impact is being felt on Cameroon. Indeed, the country imports from these two countries 60% of its wheat.

According to the confidences made by the president of the Groupement des industries meunières du Cameroun (GIMC), to Jeune Afrique, "If it (wheat editor's note) reaches 500 euros (327,704 FCFA editor's note) per ton in the coming weeks, we fear that the problem of wheat supply will arise again. For now, we can just hold on a little," says Alfred Momo Ebongue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

