Death of Hamidou: black day this Wednesday in high schools and colleges

Following the death of EPS teacher Hamidou, the collective "We have endured too much" decreed this Wednesday black day.

The OTS movement is calling on striking teachers to dress in black on March 9 to pay tribute to the teacher who died after 10 years without pay. "Tomorrow is declared Black Wednesday throughout the national territory," the collective wrote.

In addition, the movement is planning a "Dead School" operation and a march to pay tribute to their colleague Hamidou. "Let's already prepare ourselves accordingly," OTS warned. An idea that does not share all the cooperation. "I'm not for a march – the police are just waiting for that. I am for a week of school dead in tribute to this valerous colleague + demand that his reminder be paid in full to his wife so that she takes care of his daughter," said a teacher.

The release of 2.7 billion FCFA was instructed by the President of the Republic in favor of the debt of correction of the exams of the 2021 session. For teachers, this sum does not meet their demands. "What an insult! 2.7 billion! While the profound revision of the special status of the teacher is forgotten. The automation of advances, the payment of the latter, the catches on sale of the ECIs, the returns on sale of the suspended etc., drag! " indignant a teacher.