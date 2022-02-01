North: 2 people kidnapped, 12 million CFA francs ransom demanded

They were kidnapped by unidentified kidnappers in the district of Touboro (North) on January 29.

Two residents of the locality of Touboro in the Northern Region were abducted last Saturday. According to ABK Radion, the abduction took place when they were on their way to the field. They were taken to a destination unknown to their captors.

Security officials opened an investigation to get their hands on the kidnappers. According to consistent information, they demand a ransom of 12 million FCFA for the release of the two hostages.

Kidnappings have become commonplace in the north. In January 2020, a dozen women were abducted by Boko Haram members in the far north town of Waza.

According to the Association for the Social and Cultural Development of the Mbororo (Mboscuda), between 2015 and 2019, more than 300 Mbororo were taken hostage in Adamawa. Seventy of them were killed, about thirty were delivered by the army. For the rest, the payment of a ransom of nearly 2 billion made it possible to free them.