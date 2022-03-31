Nkongsamba: Former BIR soldier arrested at the head of a car-stealing gang

The gendarmerie company of Moungo Nord arrests a gang of 8 alleged robbers specialized in the theft of cars.

Dismissed from his position as a BIR soldier since 2016, Stéphane Kabam is at the head of a gang of car thieves. The gang leader and his accomplices have just been arrested by the gendarmes. It was in possession of a loot of 08 taxi and pickup vehicles that they were neutralized.

According to some indiscretions, the group of thugs committed nearly 200 car thefts in the cities of Bafang, Bafoussam, Douala and Yaoundé. A series of robberies that has just ended in Nkongsamba after their arrest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

