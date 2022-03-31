Inflation: the government is powerless

After denying the rise in the price of basic products in Cameroon, the Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana invites the Cameroonian people to change their eating habits.

There is no denying the obvious once again. The housewife's basket is struggling to fill up. The prices of basic necessities have soared on the market. According to the Minister of Commerce, the price of wheat increased by 20.7% and 21.2% for maize in one month. Faced with this inflation, "We must stick together more and review our consumption habits in order to adapt to this new world," said Mbarga Atangana, during a press conference held on March 30 in Yaoundé.

While the country imports more than it produces, Mincommerce calls for a review of the way we live. "We can no longer continue to depend on the outside world and claim to ensure our well-being. The context forces us to question ourselves." To spend less, the Minister invites consumers to make purchases in groups.

According to the National Institute of Statistics, food imports are estimated at nearly 600 billion CFA francs each year. In 2021, Cameroon imported more than 300,000 tons of rice, nearly 245,000 tons of fish and 120,000 tons of palm oil.

