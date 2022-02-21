Electricity: Yaoundé strongly disturbed by load shedding

Since the end of the Africa Cup of Nations held from January 9 to February 6, 2022, several districts of the political capital have suffered numerous power cuts for hours or even days.

Electricity works in back and forth mode in Yaoundé. The city of seven hills is currently living to the rhythm of power cuts. For this day of February 21, about fifty neighborhoods are deprived of electricity (or partially) from 6 am to 2 pm. This is what emerges from the cut-off program of the company Eneo Cameroon. "Presq'une jour without work. When the electricity comes back, you are already mentally exhausted. It's super ugly! A lifetime to remind you of underdevelopment." acknowledged journalist Annie Payep on her tweeter account.

According to the energy distributor, this situation results from the resumption of industrial energy consumption after the CAN. As well as "the saturation of the transmission network; The limitation of production in some power plants, either for maintenance, fuel deficit, or because of low water; A sudden increase in consumption, driven in particular by illegal connections to distribution networks. »

The Central region is not the only one to suffer from this rationing of electricity. Disturbances are also in several localities of the Littoral, the South-West, the West, the North-West. According to Eneo, the Douala-West corridors are particularly affected by the congestion of the transport network.

During the CAN, households had indeed noticed a clear improvement in the continuity of the electricity distribution service. To achieve this, Eneo informs that several manufacturers and businesses have agreed to give up their consumption to allow households to live the matches.