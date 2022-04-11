Coton Sport: the suspended coach

The coach of Coton Sport de Garoua Souleymanou Aboubakar is suspended from his duties for an indefinite period following the poor results of the club.

Souleymanou Aboubakar is put in touch. The flagship club of the north continues to chain defeats. The Cotonculteurs were beaten once again this Sunday in Bafoussam in front of Avion Academy (2-1). One defeat too many that pushed the leaders of Coton Sport de Garoua to hit the table: the suspension of his coach. A decision that logically "follows the consecutive poor results of Coton Sport both in the Confederation Cup and in the MTN Elite One football championship", wrote President Sadou Fernand.

He was replaced at the head of the team by Gabriel Haman, assistant coach. At the same time, the club's sporting director, Nouhou Moussa, is also suspended from his duties.

