Covid-19: no hospitalized patients

In one week, not a single Covid-19 patient has been reported in all hospitals in Cameroon.

Good news for Cameroon. Health facilities are empty of patients affected by the coronavirus. "For the first time since March 5, 2020, our country has just spent a week without a single Covid-19 patient in our hospitals.", has just announced the Minister of Health Manaouda Malachie.

However, the Minsanté insists that these data do not justify the end of the pandemic. "The fight continues because Covid-19 is not over yet. Let's redouble our vigilance and vaccinate ourselves," he said.

In front of MPs on 4th April last the Minister of Health announced that a proposal had been sent to the Prime Minister to relax the restrictions on Covid-19.

