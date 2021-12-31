MSF denounces allegations of complicity

Allegations of complicity with any actor in a conflict put MSF patients and staff at serious and immediate risk.

On the night of Saturday 25 to Sunday 26 December, the emergency call centre of the humanitarian medical organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) received a call concerning an injured person in need of urgent medical assistance in the Tinto health zone.

One of our ambulances managed to take care of the patient in the morning in the Ashum area. Due to his serious condition, he had to be transferred to Mutengene via Kumba for surgery.

Hindering and obstructing our work puts patients' lives at risk

As agreed and regularly implemented, MSF had previously contacted the local military authorities. Our teams had informed them of the transfer of an injured patient to Mutengene. However, once at the Nguti checkpoint, the ambulance was stopped by Cameroonian security forces and forced to return to Mamfe, where the patient had to be treated and stabilized.

Since then, we have been in contact with the authorities to understand theorigin of the communication problems relating to this patient transfer, in order to avoid new incidents of this type with our ambulances.

With regard to this incident and the allegations published in some media, MSF must recall that: