MRC: Alain Fogue and Olivier Bibou Nissack sentenced to 7 years in prison

The verdict was delivered today by the yaoundé military court against these MRC cadres.

Seven years' imprisonment. This is the sentence pronounced this Monday, December 27 by the spokesman of Maurice Kamto, Olivier Bibou Nissack and Alain Fogué, the national treasurer of the CRM at the military court of Yaoundé. These cadres of the opposition party are being prosecuted, among other things, for undermining the authority of the State. Their arrest occurred as part of the MRC's peaceful protests on September 22, 2020.

A few days ago, the CRM launched a campaign to demand the release of political prisoners. He hoped it would be done before the end of the year holidays.

Following this conviction deemed "illegal and abusive" by Maurice Kamto'sparty, the supporters decided to withdraw from the media. According to the note of the spokesman of the political party, no lawyer of the collective Sylvain Soup will make a statement on the file. The same applies to party cadres and activists.

Another activist of the same party, Djoufo Ngabo, also receives seven years of imprisonment. For most of the other forty people, sentences range from five to seven years in prison.

In September 2020, activists of this party organized demonstrations with the aim of demanding the resolution of the security crisis in NOSO.

The brilliant lawyer Bibou Nissack had been arrested at his home. As for the treasurer of the party, Alain Fogue, he had been practically kidnapped while he was on his way to its national president.

These convictions,which are clearly political, indicate a hardening of the government vis-à-vis the opposition.

Unable to bring this party to heel or keep up with its frantic pace, the state decided to use force.