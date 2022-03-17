Sports infrastructure: Mouelle Kombi on an inspection mission in Douala

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education (Minsep), Narcisse Mouelle Kombi visited the main sports facilities of the city of Douala on March 17.

Four sports facilities were combed through today. These are the Mbappe Lepe stadiums in Akwa, Mojas in Bonamoussadi, the Reunification in Bepanda and the Japoma Sports Complex. This visit of the Minister in charge of sports aims to evaluate the maintenance of these different playgrounds in the aftermath of the CAN 2021.



Regarding the sports complex of Japoma, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi appreciated the work done on the multi-sports gymnasium. With a capacity of 2000 seats, it is modular as desired. And can indeed simultaneously host handball, basketball etc. matches.



The member of the government also visited the two annex stadiums which have undergone a refreshment. And advocated "the profitability of sports infrastructure, civic-mindedness and patriotism of users. "Recall that the lawn of Japoma, much criticized by the Algerians will host the first leg between the Indomitable Lions and the Fennecs. A match is scheduled for March 25 and counting for the 3rd round of the qualifiers of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

