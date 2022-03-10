Repression: journalist Paul Chouya victim of an attack

Whistleblower Paul Chouta was found this morning bloodied on the Nsimalen-Yaoundé highway.

According to some well-introduced sources, journalist Paul Chouta was abducted on the night of March 9 in the Damascus district. He is found this morning naked and bloodied in a locality located on the Nsimalen-Ydé highway. For the time being, he is being treated in a hospital in the political capital.

The web journalist and blogger is not at his first attack. On 1 February 2019, he was stabbed by three unidentified people as he left his home.

On May 28, 2019, five police officers arrested Paul Chouta. And lead him to the State Secretariat for Defense (SED). He is accused of having broadcast on the internet a video of the Franco+Cameroonian novelist Calixthe Beyala taking part in an altercation with a man without having obtained his authorization.

This arrest will cost him 2 years of pre-trial detention before being sentenced on May 18, 2021. He was then sentenced to 23 months' imprisonment. And to pay 160,000 CFA francs, as well as two million FCFA in damages. But two days later, Paul Chouta was released.