Logone Birni: 6,677 households in need of emergency food assistance

In a report published on 7 March, OCHA informs that thousands of people are in need of humanitarian assistance in the Far North region following intercommunal clashes in the logone Birni department.

The bloody conflict between Choa Arabs and Mousgoums/Massa in December 2021 had socio-economic repercussions on the populations of the Far North region. According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 6,777 households are in need of emergency food assistance. And another 2,000 are homeless. In terms of water, hygiene and sanitation assistance, 40,000 people are in need. The UN organization also reports that 9,152 out-of-school children need access to alternative education.

Intercommunal violence has displaced more than 35,000 people to Chad. But since March 1, 3,387 displaced people have returned to their villages of origin in the department of Logone et Chari from this neighboring country.

According to OCHA data, at least 44 people were killed in the wave of violence. And more than 100 wounded were recorded. Fires, destruction and looting of houses, granaries and various socio-economic infrastructures were reported in 112 villages. Several hundred head of cattle, as well as fishing equipment, were lost or destroyed.