Dead chalk: the government will release 2.7 billion

In a correspondence signed today by Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic instructs the Minister of Finance to release the sum of 2.7 billion FCFA to settle a debt owed to teachers.

This sum specifies the letter, "will be used to pay the arrears due to the teachers mobilized for the correction of the official exams organized by the Office of the Baccalaureate of Cameroon (OBC) under the sessions of June 2020 and 2021. "

Indeed, concerning the 2021 session, teachers are claiming a debt of 1 billion 400 million FCFA from the Office of the Baccalaureate of Cameroon. For the year 2022, the President of the OBC has undertaken to pay the correction costs before the publication of the results.