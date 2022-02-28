Olembé's stampede: the wounded received help from Paul Biya

The people injured in the Olembé stampede received on 28 February a support envelope from the Head of State.

The services of the governorate of the center received this Monday about twenty people wounded in the deadly stampede of Olembé. They individually received the sum of 100 thousand FCFA as financial support following this tragedy. In total, 4 million 700 thousand FCFA will be distributed to the 47 injured identified.

Recall that last week, Paul Biya ordered the disbursement of 84 million 700 miles of FCFA to help the victims of this incident. The beneficiaries of the 8 deceased people have already each received the sum of 10 million FCFA.

