Douala: skeptical pit emptying to contain a fire

A fire broke out this morning at a place called Santa Barbara not far from the vita course of Douala.

An idea for? Skeptical pit drainers could not wait for the arrival of firefighters this morning to extinguish a fire in the Santa Barbara district of Douala.

The flames had already ravaged a commercial container and threatened to attack the surrounding buildings. To contain the fury of the fire, these citizens used the contents of their septic tank emptying truck parked near this place.

Genius idea? Thanks to this act, they managed to control the fire before the arrival of the firefighters. Like what there is not only water to extinguish a fire. However, what will happen to the mud of excrement scattered here and there? For the time being, the cause of this fire remains unsolved.

https://twitter.com/radio_balafon/status/1498228341328994304?t=EDp-LJnH7ZZ_ZWPpC1NUNQ&s=19