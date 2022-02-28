Dead chalk: the OTS collective calls for a boycott of the 4th sequence

In a letter dated February 27, the collective "We have too much support" (OTS) invites secondary school teachers to boycott the evaluations of the fourth sequence of the school year.

The striking teachers will step up to the plate. As early as this week, they intend to put pressure on the government by boycotting the number 4 evaluations. "No monitoring for those who have not yet evaluated. No correction for those who have already evaluated," the letter reads.

The teachers' strike order was extended this week until further notice by the "We have endured too much" movement. Despite the intimidation they face from their superiors, teachers are determined to find solutions to their grievances.