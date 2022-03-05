Insecurity: Cameroon ranked 11th most affected by terrorism in the world

Revelation made by the Institute of Economies a d Peace (IEP) in its ranking of the year 2022 of the countries most affected by terrorism.

Terrorism is gaining ground in Cameroon. According to the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP), Paul Biya's country ranks 11th among the countries hardest hit by acts of terrorism.

In 2021, the IEP recorded an increase in Boko Haram attacks in neighboring countries (Nigeria, Editor's note), particularly Cameroon which recorded 37 attacks and 58 deaths. According to the Australian think tank, it has recorded more Boko Haram attacks than Nigeria in 2021 for the second year in a row.

In Africa, Cameroon is in 6th place among the most affected countries. It is ranked behind Somalia, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Mali and Niger. In the world ranking, Afghanistan comes first followed by Iraq and Somalia in 2nd and 3rd position. The 4th place in the ranking is occupied by Burkina Faso.

Cameroon, which is in 11th place in the ranking, is upstream and downstream of Pakistan and India, respectively 10th and 12th in the ranking of the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP).

The study by the Institute of Economics and Peace lists all terrorist attacks in the world and according to the countries where they took place.