Outbreak: 20,921 children vaccinated against measles in The Greater Mbam

This is the result of a vaccination campaign launched on March 2 in the departments of Mbam-et-Ekim and Mbam-et-Inoubou against measles.

20 921. This is the number of children under the age of 10 vaccinated against measles and rubella in these two departments. In detail, 15,660 were vaccinated in Bafia, 2,686 in Ntui and 2,635 in Yoko.

According to the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), this is the provisional assessment of the second day of the vaccine response against the diseases caused in these 3 Health Districts.

On 2 March 2022, ministry of health officials launched a vaccination campaign to counter a measles epidemic in these localities. Indeed, nearly 60 cases including 5 deaths have been counted.