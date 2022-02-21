Grumbling: Secondary school teachers go on strike on Monday

From this February 21 and until further notice, the movement of secondary school teachers "We have supported too much" will refrain from giving lessons in the classrooms.

A strike will be observed on the first three days of the week by secondary school teachers. "And if nothing is done, we will add one more day the following week. And so on until satisfactory resolutions are made and made public" threatens the movement "We have endured too much"

During these days of grumbling, the collective announces that the teachers will go to the schools. But will refrain from giving the lessons. Hence the name "Operation Dead Chalk".

The collective filed a strike notice on February 18 with the Prime Minister. In this correspondence, they call for better working conditions. The lords of chalk demanded, among other things: the payment of arrears of 25,000 salary supplements and 90,000 advances; Immediate payment of reminders of 2/3 of teachers caught on sale in December 2018; the calculation of our 1/3 recalls on the basis of 67,000 FCFA and not on the basis of 58,000 FCFA; The abolition of taxes on the calculation of their integration reminders.