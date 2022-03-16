Social crisis: the staff of the communes announces in their turn a strike

The staff of the communes of Cameroon announce a strike for March 21, in a statement made public.

After the teachers, the health workers, it is the turn of the staff of the communes to express their discontent. For this announced mood movement, they intend to take service without however carrying out any activity.

For the improvement of the living and working conditions of the staff of municipalities, the latter make among other claims, the payment of salary arrears, the care of retired staff, the care of retired people …

