Public hospitals: staff called upon to go "serenely" to their work

Health workers announce the start of a strike in health facilities as of March 16, 2022.

The medical profession wants to join teachers in the movement "We have endured too much" to demand better working conditions too. While secondary education has been deprived of classes for three weeks, the nursing staff intends to offer only the minimum service from next Wednesday.

To contain this new mood movement, two working sessions related to this strike announced by OTS Santé were held on March 12 and 13 in Yaoundé. At the end of these exchanges, the unions call on health workers to go about their business "normally" and "serenely". Discussions are continuing to find solutions to these requests.

In the strike notice filed by OTS Santé on March 11, 2022, the collective published a list of claims in the exercise of their functions. These include the payment of salary arrears, the recruitment of temporary workers who represent 70% of the staff in health facilities, the advancement of career files.

Demands appear almost every year in the medical profession. In August 2021, nearly 700 doctors, dentists and pharmacists demonstrated in front of the first ministry to demand their integration into the public service.