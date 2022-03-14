Shisha ban: bartenders in disarray

The National Union of Drinking Establishments and Bars of Cameroon (Syndebarcam) regrets not having been consulted by the government before the ban on the sale of shisha.

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, has banned the sale and consumption of shisha. Interviewed this morning on the antennas of ABK Radio, the president of Syndebarcam, expressed his dissatisfaction with this ban. "You don't get up one morning and ask to stop marketing a product like shisha," Nana said.

The corporation says it is dismayed that it has not been consulted beforehand. "the State must communicate with those who engage in this activity. And also inform the economic operator who has invested in it. There are establishments in Douala that only do in the sale of shisha. They pay taxes, feed their families and more. "Says Hervé Nana.

This Minat resolution is based on laboratory analysis results from the National Drug Control Committee of the Ministry of Public Health. These established the toxicity of this product, which is increasingly consumed by 46% of young people in urban areas.

Thus, the government intends to outlaw its consumption in public and enclosed spaces. And proceed with the closure of drinking establishments around schools. In addition, it will be a question of leading to the vote of a law prohibiting its importation into Cameroonian territory.