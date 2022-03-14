Teachers' strike: OTS reveals the threats suffered by the collective

The striking teachers begin their fourth week of grumbling on March 14. In schools, prefects and sub-prefects are instructed to ensure that classes resume.

While the movement "We have supported too much" does not let go despite the announcements made by the government, the initiators of the strike reveal to be under pressure. "We, the initiators of the OTS movement, are all being tapped. We are no longer able to make calls between us. And the number of calls we can make per day is very small," OTS said in a tweet on Monday.

The teachers at the origin of the movement evoke penal repressions. "Extremist ideas and macabre plans are being put together to impute us. And summon us to the military court. All this just because we dared to demand what is rightfully due to teachers."

In a statement issued yesterday, the collective announced that it was disassociating itself from a group of teachers posing as OTS. The usurpers have also declared the end of the strike. To put an end to the demonstrations, the striking teachers are demanding the "immediate" and full payment (180 billion FCFA) by the State of their debt.