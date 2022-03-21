Health: 98% of Cameroonians suffer from oral infections

The figure was made public by the Cameroonian Association of Dental Surgeons of Cameroon on March 20, on the occasion of the celebration of World Oral Health Day.

In silence, oral diseases wreak havoc. According to a study by the Cameroonian Association of Dental Surgeons, 98% of Cameroonians suffer from oral infections. Tooth decay is one of the top five health scourges in the country. Among young people from 6 to 21 years old, 80% suffer from cavities.

For oral health specialists, the acquisition of good oral hygiene is always preferable to curative care. This is the meaning of the message broadcast on March 20 across the country.

To preserve his oral health, dentists have returned to basic gestures. "You have to have a good toothbrush. The bristles of the brush must be flexible, it is necessary to use a toothpaste that contains fluoride, to use a good fildentaire."

According to dental surgeon Salomon Zing, Cameroonians do not know how to brush their teeth. "Teeth brush normally after each meal. And the methods used by Cameroonians do not clean the mouth enough, "says the practitioner.

