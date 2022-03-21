Electricity: the full commissioning of the Memvé'ele power plant postponed again

The Ministry of Water and Energy (Minée) has announced the commissioning of its full service of memve'ele's energy infrastructure for the month of May 2022.

While power cuts punctuate the daily lives of Cameroonians, the full commissioning of the Memve'ele hydroelectric dam is again postponed. The completion of construction of the dam transmission line was scheduled for March 2022.

According to the Minee, it is more than 94% executed. And "the total commissioning of the Memve'ele power plant is scheduled for the end of May 2022," said an official from the Ministry of Water and Energy quoted by Cameroon Tribune, the daily with public capital.

The construction of the 300 km transmission line to allow the full commissioning of the Memvé'ele dam has been expected since 2017. But, faced with the pressure of the energy deficit in the country, the government had to put this plant under power in April 2019, for a maximum production of 90 MW nowadays.

