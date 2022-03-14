Media: Vision 4 closed in Central African Republic

The High Council of Communication of the Central African Republic decided on March 11, 2022 to stop broadcasting the programs of the television channel Vision 4 RCA on its territory.

Hard blow for Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga. After five years of existence, the subsidiary "Vision 4 RCA" of the Anecdote Group is suspended from distribution by the High Council of Communication of the Central African Republic.

This television channel is accused of "non-payment of fees relating to the use of audiovisual frequencies; the refusal to comply with the invitations of the High Council of Communication; the repeated ill-treatment of journalists working within the channel," reads the statement signed by José Richard Pouambi, the president of this body.

In the event that this decision is transgressed, the Central African government threatens legal action. On the Yaoundé side, the general management of the L'Anecdote Group has not yet pronounced itself on the subject.

Inaugurated on July 21 by President Faustin Archange Touadera, Vision 4 RCA was the third channel installed in the neighboring country after Central African Television (TVCA) and Tropic FM. According to its promoter, its realization cost 1 billion FCFA. Its mission was "to bring peace and balance to the Central African Republic".