Teachers' strike: division within the OTS movement

While a note "temporarily" suspends the walkout and calls on teachers to resume chalk this Monday morning, another statement of the movement announces the continuation of the strike.

Disentangling the information from the hoax becomes difficult within the collective "We have endured too much". In a statement dated March 25, the movement announced "temporarily suspend the strike from Friday, March 25, 2022 to save the school and avoid a blank year". In the same statement, OTS warns that "the strike will resume, possibly at the beginning of the third quarter of 2022" if the measures initiated by the government are not effective in the coming days.

"Indeed OTS has suspended the strike slogan so that together, we can reflect on strategies so that we enter into our rights. This is not a definitive lift. In reality, nothing was achieved. The regularization of salary supplements concerns only a quarter of teachers," Alain Towa, Pleg, an OTS communicator, told ABK Radio.

On the other hand, there are the teachers who oppose the suspension of the strike. Yesterday Sunday, a statement invites the continuation of the strike but with a new configuration. According to the statement, the vast majority of teachers are not ready to suspend the mood swing. "For the week of March 28 to April 1 , we propose that colleagues teach on Tuesday, March 29 and Wednesday, March 30." reads the press release.

In addition, OTS's method of communication is disputed within the collective. "Since the beginning of the strike, we have scrupulously followed what we decide within the movement. But the communication on this temporary truce was very badly done. We would have talked about it in our fora as usual. Even in the communication cell, there are infiltrators. Many are not going to respect this truce if you do not do things well," blushed a teacher who requested anonymity.

Faced with this nascent division in the corporation, OTS (Official) invites teachers to trust the movement. "Let's follow the strategy and continue with the mutual trust we have had from the beginning. Colleagues we must protect the teaching corporation by providing the minimum monthly service governed by the general statute of the public service. Our frustration should not prevent us from seeing reality. We do not all agree, it is true. But rest assured, the OTS movement remains on its objectives.", tries to reassure OTS on

his Tweeter page.

