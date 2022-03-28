South-West: A teacher shot dead at his home by armed men

The murderous attack on this teacher occurred in the department of Lebialem, South-West region.

While teachers have been claiming their rights since mid-February, one of their colleagues was coldly killed at his home. "The teacher was in his bed when armed men burst in before shooting him at close range," whistleblower Nzui Manto reveals. The accusations of this tragedy would be brought against the separatists who for their part deny the facts.

According to this source, the teacher's wife, who witnessed the tragedy, claims that other people present in the house were abducted. The kidnappers are now demanding a ransom for their release.

In regions plagued by the Anglophone crisis, abductions and killings are furnishing the daily lives of the population. This March, the Fon of Esu, His Majesty Kum Achuo II and his first wife were killed by armed men in Esu, a locality located in the Menchum Department, North-West Region.

A tragedy that put the village of Esu on embers. The crime of this traditional authority attributed to the Fulani shepherds pushed the residents to burn down the mosque of the village.

