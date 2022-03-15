Grégoire Owona: "If the teachers' strike continues, the state will not pay their salaries"

The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Grégoire Owona, once again brandished the threat of salary deprivation that could hit the striking teachers.

"If the teachers' strike continues, the state will not pay their salaries." It is in these terms that the Minister in charge of labour, Grégoire Owona, spoke this morning on the antennas of ABK Radio. Questioned by the journalist about the threat he made, the minister finally retracted. "We don't threaten anyone. But we must know that as a worker, we have rights but also duties.».

The member of the government also accuses the media men of supporting the movement "We have supported too much". "I see that the press has been playing a bad game since the beginning of the OTS movement strike. No journalists approached the government.I am the minister who oversees the unions. But I haven't seen a single journalist get close to me," said Grégoire Owona.

Within his ministerial department on 15 March, the Minister of Labour held a consultation session with representatives of teachers' unions and those of the OTS collective. The striking teachers continue to demand from the government, the improvement of their conditions, the payment of their bonuses and advancements before resuming the chalk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

