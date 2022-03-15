Fight against malaria: Cameroon wants to mobilize 101 billion CFA francs

This is the amount that the national malaria strategy programme needs in addition for the response to the disease.

In 2021, nearly 3.1 million cases of malaria were recorded throughout Cameroon. The disease caused the deaths of 3,863 people. Figures that the WHO considers more important. According to the organization, at least 6 million cases of malaria and about 11,500 deaths are recorded in Cameroon each year.

In view of these figures, the organizations in charge of health consider that the fight against this endemic is still underfunded. According to Olivia Ngou, executive director of the NGO Impact santé Afrique, only 50% of the expected funds have already been received. The response against the disease requires an additional contribution estimated at 101 billion CFA francs.

The "Stop malaria" campaign launched on March 10 in Yaoundé is taking place in a country where, according to the Minsanté, 30% of the reasons for consultation are related to malaria. This campaign aims, among other things, to provide populations with impregnated mosquito nets and health centres with treatment against malaria.

