Digital: The state offers one year of broadband connection to Silicon Mountain startups

The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel), Minette Libom Li Likeng today proceeded to activate this internet connection.

The government wants to boost productivity in the Silicon Mountain of Buea. This is what justifies this offer of one year of high-speed internet connection to startups located in Buea in the Southwest.

A total of 35 digital companies have received this boost from the State. For this purpose, configured modems were given to startups. According to minpostel, some beneficiaries will be connected to optical fiber.

A promise of the minister that materializes 9 months after its announcement. Indeed, in June 2021, she had met with the promoters of Silicon Mountain startups. This was during the national campaign to promote cybersecurity.

Like the American Silicon Valley, the Silicon Mountain of Buea is a platform that houses business professionals specialized in digital. This is a growing community of ICT developers and designers.

