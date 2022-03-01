Finance: the State wants to keep its public debt below 50% of GDP in 2022

Information recently given by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze, at the annual conference of the heads of the central, decentralized and external services of the Ministry for which he is responsible.

In fiscal year 2022, Cameroon wants to keep its public debt below 50% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). To achieve this, the State intends to make an additional mobilization of non-oil revenues of the order of 0.8% of GDP.

According to the Minister of Finance, public sector debt remains under control although it has increased slightly by 0.3% in 2021. Inflation due to the disbursement of budget support related "to the new economic and financial program with the IMF and the World Bank, the effectiveness of new debt agreements and the issuance of public securities", informs the Minfi.

As of the end of October 2021, Cameroon's public debt reached 44.9% of GDP, an increase of 0.8 percentage points of GDP compared to the end of 2020 and is estimated at 45.4% at the end of December 2021.