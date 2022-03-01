Anglophone crisis: OCHA condemns murder of nurse in Northwest

The Coordinator in Cameroon of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Matthias Naab, condemns the murder of a nurse on 26 February 2022 in the North-West region.

Indeed, according to the UN organization, last Saturday, suspected separatist fighters stopped a medical convoy of two vehicles of the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC) returning to Bamenda. Shots fired at one of the vehicles caused the death of a nurse and injuries to a doctor and another nurse.

According to the same source, the convoy consisted of a total of 18 people. Health workers were returning from providing services to people in need in Ashong and Nyonga localities in the North-West Region.

"This is unacceptable. Health workers must be protected so that they can continue to save lives. The provision of health services is a priority of the humanitarian response in the region. Health services and facilities must remain functional, safe and accessible to people in need of essential medical services," said Mathias Naab, OCHA's Cameroon Coordinator.

