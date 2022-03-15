Education: primary school teachers make "dead chalk"

After being congratulated by their responsible minister for not taking part in the strike, the primary school teachers finally decided to follow the "We have endured too much" movement.

Primary school teachers went on strike on Monday 14 March. Only one class was given on the first day of the week: sleep. Teachers thus undertake to follow the "dead chalk" mood movement, initiated by their secondary school colleagues.

The claims of primary school teachers are almost identical to those of the "chalk lords" of secondary school. These include the integration of trained teachers, the processing within one month of contracting and integration files, the automation of advancements and hardship bonuses.

By showing their frustration, these teachers are victims of intimidation by their superiors. In a school on strike yesterday in the Eastern Region, the District Inspector of Basic Education (IAEB) of Mandjou ordered teachers to go and encumber in the streets. In a video that went viral on the web, the latter

confiscates the chairs of the strikers, saying that they belong to the state.

Gathered around the movement "Enough is enough" (TCT), the teachers do not intend to resume chalk until the government has reacted favorably to their demands.

